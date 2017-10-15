Five luxury tourist buses operate

KATHMANDU: Five well-equipped luxury tourist buses have come into operation in a bid to attract domestic and foreign tourists.

Of the five buses, four started plying around six months ago, while the rest ones from today, said Dipak Bhattarai, director of the Travels Nepal Bus Service Private Limited, which has introduced the buses.

The routes for the newly introduced buses will be from Kathmandu to Lumbini, and to Pokhara, and vice versa.

The 22-seater buses each will offer toilet facility, as well as cold drinks and food items, said Bhattarai.

Each bus was purchased at Rs 10 million, and a foreign tourist is charged USD 25 for traveling from Kathmandu to Pokhara, and USD 20 is charged for a domestic tourist on the same route. One can get the bus ticket online as well, said Bhattarai.

“We have introduced the buses to attract tourists. A plan is set to operate more buses on the Kathmandu-Sauraha-Janakpur route,” he said.

– REPUBLICA

