Over 300 trucks head for Kerung

RASUWA: Containers and trucks have started heading towards Kerung in Tibet Autonomous Region of China from the Rasuwagadhi transit point with the conclusion of the Dashain holiday period.

“As many as 368 trucks left for Kerung while 105 are in the process for heading towards the Chinese trading town from the Nepal-China Friendship Bridge since the conclusion of the Dashain festival holidays,” said Prakash Wagle, Deputy Superintendent of Police at the Armed Police Force Border Security Company.

It has been learned that a long line of trucks and containers are waiting for their turn due to the narrow road leading towards Kerung.

Items including apples, ready made clothes, children’s toys, electric goods, roll cloth, footwear, thermos, cookers among other are imported from Kerung, according to the Customs Office in Timure, Rasuwa.

– RSS

