Gangapurna Lake along Annapurna trekking route

Tourists enjoying at the shoreline of Gangapurna Lake against the backdrop of Mount Gangapurna, along the Annapurna trekking route in Mamang district, on Saturday.
-
- Tourists enjoying at the shoreline of Gangapurna Lake against the backdrop of Mount Gangapurna, along the Annapurna trekking route in Mamang district, on Saturday, October 7, 2017. Photo: RSS
-
- Tourists enjoying at the shoreline of Gangapurna Lake against the backdrop of Mount Gangapurna, along the Annapurna trekking route in Mamang district, on Saturday, October 7, 2017. Photo: RSS
– RASTRIYA SAMACHAR SAMITI / THT
VN:F [1.9.20_1166]
Rating: 0.0/10 (0 votes cast)