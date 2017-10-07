. . .

Gangapurna Lake along Annapurna trekking route

Hari Kumar Shrestha
A view of Gangapurna Lake against the backdrop of Mount Gangapurna, along the Annapurna trekking route in Mamang district, on Saturday, October 7, 2017. Photo: RSS

–  RASTRIYA SAMACHAR SAMITI / THT

