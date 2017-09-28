Election results of all 136 local levels in Province 2 declared

KATHMANDU: The results of the vote counting of all 136 local levels in Province 2 under the local level election have been announced.

The third phase of local level election was held in eight districts of the Province No 2 on September 18.

Election Commission spokesperson Nawaraj Dhakal said that as per the final results, Nepali Congress has won 40, the CPN (UML) has won 18, CPN (Maoist Centre) has won 21, the Rastriya Janata Party (RJP) has won 25, the Sanghiya Samajwadi Forum Nepal has won 26, Nepal Loktantrik Forum has won three, the Nepali Janata Dal has won two and the Naya Shakti Party Nepal has won one mayoral/deputy mayoral and chairperson/ vice-chairperson posts.

One stage of the implementation of the Constitution of Nepal has been completed with the conclusion of the local level election.

– RSS

