Tanahun village hosting Dashain festival for tourism promotion

TANAHUN: Michhurlung village in Bhimad Municipality-5 is hosting 2nd Micchurlung Dashain Tourism Festival from October 3 to 5. The fair is being organized by a local organization — Third Eye Youth Organization.

According to the organizers, people visiting the fair can enjoy several cultural dances of like Kauda, Nachan and Jhabhura dance of Magar community, Lakhe dance of Newar community and Balan dance of Brahmin community. They can also visit Ajambari Mai temple of Ranipokhari, Jyamire Mai temple of Kot Durbar, and Thani Mai temple of Sabhung as well as other attractions like Ranipokhari, Siddha Gufa (Cave), and Rock garden of Khairenitar, among others, they added.

“Similarly, traditional Rote Ping (Ferris wheel), handicraft and agricultural exhibition as well as homestay are the other attractions of the festival,” Dal Prakash Thapa, president of Third Eye Youth Organization, said.

Other attraction is volleyball competition of men’s teams. The winning team will be richer by Rs 20,000, while the first and second runners-up will take home Rs 15,000 and 10,000, according to Bikram Thapa, coordinator of volleyball competition, told Republica.

Michhurlung village situated in Bhimad Municipality of Tanahun is known as the village full of cultural and biodiversity. The village is famous for canyoning, bird watching, jungle walk, and caves along with beautiful views of Dhaulagiri, Machchhapuchchhre and Annapurna, among others.

The organizers have also floated a tour package which includes places like Ranipokhari, Thani Mai, Ajambari Mai and other religious places. Michhurlung village started home stay facility in 2014 the initiation of District Coordination Committee and District Tourism Development Committee.

– By Shreehari Poudel for REPUBLICA

