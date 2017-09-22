60-member cabinet could be formed as per Nepal’s constitution: PM Deuba

KATHMANDU: Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has hinted that his cabinet would go even larger.

Speaking at the Columbia University World Leaders Forum on Thursday, PM Deuba said that up to 60-member cabinet, given the number of incumbent lawmakers, could be formed as per the Constitution of Nepal.

Answering the question how he would defend his largest cabinet asked during the question-answer session that followed his brief speech at the forum, Deuba said that his cabinet is still smaller than the number of ceiling allowed by the Constitution of Nepal.

Deuba said that the Constitution of Nepal allows up to 10 percent of the total number of parliamentarians in the cabinet. Currently, there are 595 lawmakers in the cabinet according to which the size of the cabinet could go up to the 60-member to the maximum as per the existing law.

Deuba’s cabinet has courted criticisms from various squatters for being the largest in the history of Nepal.

Currently, Deuba-led cabinet has 56 members.

Deuba is in New York in course of attending the 72nd Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

– REPUBLICA

