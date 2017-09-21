Resort in operation en route to Palpa’s famed Rani Mahal

PALPA: Here’s good news for visitors to the Rani Mahal, a popular tourist spot in the district.

A resort has come into operation at Gaighat, Bagnaskali rural municipality-8, four kilometres ahead of the Rani Mahal. The Rani Mahal is a historic palace monument close to the Kali Gandaki river here. It is also known as Nepal’s ‘Taj Mahal’.

The Dew Camping Resort has opened at Gaighat which is expected to benefit the tourists visiting the Rani Mahal. The resort offers quality fooding and lodging services, said Basanta Kunwar, the proprietor of the resort.

The Rani Mahal lies at a distance of 13 kilometres north of Tansen, the district headquarters.

Before this, there were no such standard hotels and lodges on the way to the Rani Mahal and the visitors had to return to Tansen in the evening for accommodation. The operation of the resort is expected to fulfill that need.

The resort is spread over 12 ropanis area and was constructed with the investment of Rs 5 million.

Special food items available at the resort include indigenous breed rice, roti and dhindo of millet, buckwheat and maize. Similarly, one can get milk, ghee, local breed chicken, mutton and fish. It serves organic food and vegetables.

Located in a beautiful spot, the resort’s kitchen, guest reception counter, and the guest houses are built in the local model known as ‘kudule ghar’.

