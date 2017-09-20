Reinhold Messner visits base camp as Simon prepares for Tare Khang ascent

KATHMANDU: Legendary mountaineer Reinhold Messner flew to the Tare Khang base camp from Kathmandu to meet his son Simon Geaser Messner on Tuesday morning.

Father and son mainly discussed the climbing route on 7,069-metrer peak, according to Thanserku Trekking, which managed logistic for Tare Khang expedition. “Reinhold Messner flew to Tarke Kang Base Camp, also known as Glacier Dome to visit his son Simone, who’s now at the base camp preparing to climb the mountain with his friend,” the trekking company further shared.

Simon Geaser along with his climbing partner Philipp Pruenster (29) of Italy has already reached the base camp for acclimatisation. 28-year-old Italian mountaineer is leading a two-member team on Tare Khang peak in the autumn season, according to the Department of Tourism under the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation. “Simon-led expedition is only team that obtained climbing permit for Tare Khang this autumn,” DoT official Tilak Ram Pandey said.

Messner, who arrived here a couple of days ago, is the first climber to reach the summit of Mt Everest without oxygen support and is also the first person to climb all 14 peaks above 8,000 metres. Messner, 72-year-old father of four, has devoted 30 years of climbing to promote traditional alpinism.

Recently, the author of more than 50 books had visited Khumbu region twice to shoot a film on Mt Amadablam, a holy mountain.

– THT ONLINE

