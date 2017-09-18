Mt Manaslu records year’s first autumn summit

KATHMANDU: At least five rope-fixing Sherpas successfully stood atop Mt Manaslu on Monday morning becoming the first team to climb the world’s eighth highest peak in the autumn season, according to expedition organiser.

Mingma Sherpa, Chairman of the Seven Summit Treks, said that Karma Gyalzen Sherpa, Nga Tashi Sherpa, Damai Sarki Sherpa and Dawa Chiring from his company along with Phurba Tashi Sherpa from Mountain Experience Pvt Ltd successfully climbed the 8,163m-peak by fixing rope to the main summit point at 9:54am. “Karma Gyalzen Sherpa informed to base camp officials by walkie-talkie communication that they fixed the rope to the summit of world’s eighth highest peak.”

The team made to the main summit after the mountain witnessed a fair weather, Sherpa quoted base camp officials as saying. More than 255 foreign climbers representing 22 teams, along with over 250 climbing Sherpas, will be attempting to climb the mountain after the team opened the route this season. “Nearly five hundred climbers including foreigners and Sherpas are all set to make their final summit pushes if weather allows,” Sherpa added.

– By Rajan Pokharel for THT

