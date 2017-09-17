Canyoning set to begin on Durlung’s waterfall

PARBAT: The adventure sport of rappelling down the majestic and steep cliffs is set to begin on the Mahavir waterfall at Durlung of Kushma Municipality-3 in Parbat.

Uddim Bahadur Gurung, a local tourism entrepreneur said, “Preparations are underway to set up canyoning for the first time targeting the possibility of developing the sport on high fountains in the mountainous and hilly regions following on the heels of other popular adventure sports as trekking, mountaineering, rafting, paragliding and bungee jumping.”

Gurung added that a feasibility study has already been carried out on the river for canyoning and preparations were being made to start the sport after the Dashain festival. The area is located seven kilometres from Kushma Bazaar, the district headquarters of Parbat.

The local entrepreneurs are preparing to start Homestay and canyoning simultaneously in the destination.

The spot can be reached in half hour’s drive from Kushma Bazaar and a drive of two and a half hours from Pokhara.

Gurung said the tourism entrepreneurs are also planning to bring out a package featuring organic food, visits to jungles, herbs and hunting.

– RSS/THT

