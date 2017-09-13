Facebook saves cancer patient

JHAPA: At a time when Facebook is being misused, some people have taken it as a means of social service.

Tom Rajbangsi, Tulashi Prasad Rajbangsi, Gopal Chandra Rajbangsi, Kubit Rajbangsi and Shayam Rajbangsi of Bahradashi Rural Municipality-7have proved themselves as good samaritans, by raising fund for a cancer patient of the same rural municipality.

Tom, who is also the former chairman of Rajbangsi Samaj Development Committee, took the initiative in launching ‘Save Fulkumari’ campaign through the social media Facebook.

The group led by Tom had raised a fund amounting to Rs 240,000 for the treatment of Fulkumari who had been suffering from intestine cancer since long.

Fulkumar had lost her hope of being cured as her family’s economic condition was poor.

With the treatment, Fulkumari has now got a new lease of life.

– REPUBLICA

VN:F [1.9.20_1166]