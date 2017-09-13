Tourists flock Annapurna Circuit ahead of autumn

MANANG: The world famous Annapurna Circuit — an alpine trek route — is bustling with a surge in the number of tourists.

As the climate veers towards the autumn with the end of monsoon season, the number of tourists entering Manang has ranged around 80 to 100 per day.

Last year, 22,800 foreign tourists and 8,000 domestic tourists visited Manang, Annapurna Conservation Area Manang’s Chief Babulal Tiwari said.

Hundreds of tourists are seen trekking towards Manang via Besisahar of Lamjung. The tourists arriving through the Tal Dharpani Chame area usually take up lodgings at Pisang, Dhyaru, Dangbole and Mananggaun in Upper Manang. The area has modern hotels and medical facilities as well. The tourists coming here usually visit the Thorong La Pass, Larke Pass and Kanla Pass and well as one of the highest alpine lakes, the Tilicho Taal.

The area offers closer views of Mt Annapurna II, III and IV along with Gangapururna, Julu peak, Pisang peak, Mt Nilgirig and Tilocho peak along the Great Himalayan Range, said local tourist entrepreneur Guru Prasad Gurung.

The local entrepreneurs have also arranged for exhibition of art, culture and attire worn in the area to attract the tourists from both the spectrums. Tourism Development District Committee Chairman Binod Gurung said the publicity campaign has been focused in national and international levels.

– RASTRIYA SAMACHAR SAMITI

