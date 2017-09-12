DIG Silwal resigns from Nepal Police after SC verdict

KATHMANDU: DIG Navaraj Silwal on Tuesday announced his resignation from Nepal Police after the Supreme Court quashed his writ petition filed against IGP appointment.

Issuing a press statement this evening Silwal said he reached to this decision after the apex court annulled his writ and approved DIG Praksah Aryal promotion to the Inspector General of Nepal Police.

“It was a long battle for justice to professional right,” Silwal said in the statement.

An extended full bench including Chief Justice Gopal Parajuli and Justices Om Prakash Mishra, Kedar Prasad Chalise, Sharda Prasad Ghimire, Mira Khadka, Prakashman Singh Raut and Purospottam Bhandari made the decision today.

He thanked all his well wishers, citizens and Nepal Police for their continual support.

– THT ONLINE

