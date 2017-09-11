Overseas-born Nepali kids to get native passport

KATHMANDU: Government has decided to provide passport to the children of Non-Resident Nepali who are born in foreign land.

The meeting of the council of ministers held on Monday, decided to grant the passport, maximum valid up to four years, to the overseas-born Nepali children, informed Information and Communication Minister and spokesperson of government, Mohan Bahadur Basnet.

Earlier, government had decided to provide the passport for two years to Nepali residing abroad.

“Once they are adult, they can receive 10 years-Nepali passport after receiving citizenship”, informed Minister Basnet.

Likewise, the cabinet has announced public holiday in eight districts of Province 2 on September 18 for the local level polls. The cabinet has also decided to shut all schools of the area for five days from September 15 till September 19 for the election.

Similarly, the government has appointed former Foreign Secretary Gyan Chandra Acharya as economic advisor of Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba.

Also, the government has decided to accept US$ 1.05 billion provided by World Bank in joint donor fund.

– REPUBLICA

