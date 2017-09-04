NADA Auto Show concludes

KATHMANDU: The 12th edition of the NADA Auto Show concluded in the Capital on Sunday recording auto sales worth Rs 2.2 billion.

According to officials of Nepal Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) — the organiser of the event — the auto show this year witnessed bookings of 750 four-wheelers amounting to Rs 1.87 billion. Similarly, 1,600 two-wheelers worth Rs 320 million were booked during the six-day event.

Likewise, more than 62,000 spectators visited the NADA Auto Show this year, according to the organisers.

“Like in the previous years, the major problem that automobile dealers witnessed this year was lack of enough exhibition space. Otherwise, both the craze and business of the auto show this year was better as compared to previous years,” said Sambhu Dahal, coordinator of the event.

As per Dahal, lack of a bigger space to hold the annual automobile fair is hindering growth of NADA Auto Show though it is getting more popular every year.

Similarly, organisers said that the 35 per cent down payment provision on auto loan set by the government has also restricted the potential growth of the automobile industry in recent times.

The NADA Auto Show is regarded as a festival for automobile dealers as more than 30 per cent of annual sales of vehicles that auto dealers record is during the event.

Organisers said in comparison business of two-wheelers was better than that of four-wheelers during auto show this year as companies selling two-wheelers had introduced numerous new models and offered lucrative schemes to customers.

The auto show this year had participation of a majority of automobile brands including Nissan, Renault, Skoda, Suzuki, Tata, Toyota, Volkswagen, Ssangyong, Datsun, Fiat, Ford, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Mahindra Ashok Leyland, Eicher, Escorts, Scomadi, Suzuki, TVS, UM, Vespa, Yamaha and Mahindra, among others.

– HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

