12 from NC, 3 from NLF sworn in as state ministers

KATHMANDU: Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has administered oath of office and secrecy to newly elected 15 state ministers.

Prime Minister Deuba administered oath of office and secrecy to 12 state ministers from Nepali Congress and three from Nepal Loktantrik Forum (NLF) at a special ceremony held in Singha Durbar on Tuesday.

Those sworn in as state ministers from NC are Sita Gurung (Minister of State for Physical Infrastructure and Transport ), Sarita Prasai (Minister of State for Agriculture Development), Sheshnath Adhikari (Minister of State for Education), Nanda Bahadur Chand (Minister of State for Commerce), Abdul Rajjakadi (Minister of State for Water Supply and Sanitation), Tapta Bahadur Bista (Minister of State for Information and Communications), Amar Singh Pun (Minister of State for Irrigation), Dilman Pakhrin (Minister of State for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs), Udaya Shamsher Rana (Minister of State for Finance), Dilli Bahadur Chaudhary (Minister of State for Labor and Employment), Teju Lal Chaudhary (Minister of State for Youth and Sports, Champa Devi Khadka (Minister of State for Cooperatives and Poverty Alleviation).

Similarly, those newly elected as state ministers from NLF led by Bijaya Kumar Gachchhadar are Janak Raj Chaudhary (Minister of State for Federal Affairs and Local Development), Sumitra Tharuni (Minister of State for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation), Yashoda Kumari Lama ( Minister of State for Land Reforms and Management).

Following the swearing-in ceremony, PM Deuba congratulated the newly elected state ministers and expressed hope that he would get full cooperation and help from them during his tenure as the prime minister.

– REPUBLICA

VN:F [1.9.20_1166]