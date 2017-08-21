Federal and provincial elections on Nov 26

KATHMANDU: The government has announced to hold federal and provincial elections simultaneously on November 26 later this year.

The Cabinet meeting Monday morning has taken the decision to that regard, according to government spokesperson and Minister for Information and Communication Mohan Basnet. The major political parties earlier had decided to hold both the elections simultaneously following consultations with the Election Commission.

“The decision does not mention whether to hold the elections in one phase or two phases. It just says about writing to the Election Commission to hold elections on November 26,” Basnet clarified. “Maybe the Election Commission will decide about that,” he added.

The Cabinet meeting also endorsed the India visit of Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba. Minister Basnet stated that the meeting also set the agendas to be raised during the India visit.

– SETOPATI

VN:F [1.9.20_1166]