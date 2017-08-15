Security personnel walk 10 hrs to reach flood victims

PANCHTHAR: While the country is going through very difficult times due to monsoon-induced calamities, there have also been tales of courage and selflessness in helping the victims of disasters.

In one instance, security personnel walked 10 hours carrying relief materials through slippery and landslide-prone roads toward Falelung Rural Municipality of Panchthar district.

A team of 70 security personnel of Nepal Army, Nepal Police and Armed Police Force, led by NA Captain Jeevan Gurung, carried the relief materials on their backs and made their way over very difficult terrain to reach the displaced victims.

The team consisted of 35 army personnel, 25 personnel of Armed Police Force, and 10 of Nepal Police, according to Shivaraj Panta, chief of Bhairavi Battalion of Nepal Army. “Apart from their own belongings, each of them carried 30 kg of relief materials,” he added.

Likewise, medical teams of Nepal Army have also been deployed keeping in mind the possibility of outbreaks of diseases in the displaced settlements.

Relief materials were distributed to flood-displaced 41 families of Memeng and five families of Ektin villages. The relief materials included beaten rice, noodles, clothes, tarpaulins and cash among other relief materials via Jorpokhari of the Mechi Highway.

As many as 185 persons of 41 families have been displaced Ghelaghari, Malngleybung and Tanglepa of Memeng, according to authorities.

The team took relief materials provided by the government. They had also carried relief materials of the Red Cross. Due to road obstructions, no means of transportation, including horses and mules, were available to ferry the reliefs.

The government has decided to provide Rs 100,000 to the family of deceased and Rs 12,000 displaced. As of now, the cash distribution to the victims has been difficult due to ongoing monsoon.

– By Gira Raj Baskota for REPUBLICA

VN:F [1.9.20_1166]