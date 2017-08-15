. . .

China announces USD 1 million support for Nepal flood victims

Hari Kumar Shrestha
Chinese Vice-Premier Wang Yang and Ambassador to Nepal Yu Hong at Basantapur Durbar Square on Tuesday, August 15, 2017. Photo: RSS

KATHMANDU:  The Chinese government has announced a donation of USD one million as an emergency fund, expressing its sadness over loss of lives and properties in recent floods and landslides in Nepal.

Vice-Premier of State Council of the People’s Republic of China Wang Yang made such announcement during a Nepal-China Deputy Prime Minister-level meeting which started today.

Deputy Prime Minister Bijay Kumar Gachhadar is representing Nepal in the bilateral meeting.

Another Deputy Prime Minister Krishna Bahadur Mahara, Finance Minister Gyanendra Bahadur Karki, Health Minister Giriraj Mani Pokharel, Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Minister Jitendra Narayan Dev, secretaries of the concerned ministries, secretaries of Nepal Investment Board, National Planning Commission and National Reconstruction Authority are participating in the meeting.

–  RSS

