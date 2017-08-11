1 British killed after hit by falling rocks while returning from Annapurna trekking trail

POKHARA: One British national was killed and two other persons sustained injuries after being hit by a falling rock at Ghoptebhir in Thasang Rural Municipality-4 in Mustang district recently.

The incident occurred at Ghoptebhir, bordering Myagdi and Mustang district along the Beni-Jhomsom road section, while Briton was heading to Beni of Myagdi district after visiting Mustang district.

Deepak Raj Adhikari Chairperson of the Trekking Agencies Association Nepal (TAAN) said British national 22-year-old Charlotte Ema Katserne Fullrton lost her life in the tragic incident.

The victim Fullrton who was hit in the head by falling rocks succumbed to her injuries at the Lete Health Centre on Thursday evening, according to police official at the Ghasa Police Post in the district.

In a similar incident, a driver was also hit by a falling rock in the area, police said. Dal Bahadur Fagami (40) of Mangala-5 in Myagdi district had sustained back injuries and sent to treatment in Pokhara, according to police.

Similarly, AP1 Tv camera person Utsal Pathak also had head injuries after hit by a falling rocks at Dhana area, bordering Myagdi and Mustang district, a week ago. He had gone for field reporting of Yangtung festival in the district.

Currently, he is undergoing treatment at the Pokhara-based Manipal Teaching Hospital.

As of late, the area has been hit hard by flood, landslide, snow avalanches during the monsoon.

However, the Annapurna circuit trail has not been closed despite challenging weather, said the President of the Union of Trekking Travel Rafting Workers Nepal.

He urged all the trekkers visiting the site to be alert during monsoon season.

– By Rum Narayan Dhakal for THT

