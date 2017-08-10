Nepal move one position up in FIFA ranking

KATHMANDU: Nepal moved one position up in this month’s FIFA rankings, which are based on results over a four-year period, published on Thursday.

According to FIFA, Nepal have climbed one position up to 169th from 170th positions in this month ranking with 117 points.

India top ranked team among the SAARC nations have slipped one position down to 197th with 341 points.

The Maldives, Sri Lanka and Pakistan have remained static in 142nd, 197th and 200th positions respectively, where as, Bhutan and Banglandesh have moved one position down to 165th and 190th respectively.

World Champions Germany have been replaced by South American team Brazil at the pinnacle in this month ranking published today.

Germany had moved to top of the ranking after lifting the Confederations Cup 2017 by defeating Chile in the finals in Russia last month. However, Brazil displaced them at the top with 1604 points to Germany’s 1549 points.

Argentina retained third place, Switzerland rose to fourth its highest position since the first rankings 24 years ago and Poland moved into all-time best fifth.

Portugal, Chile, Colombia, Belgium and France rank among the top ten teams in the world.

The United States climbed nine places to 26th after winning the CONCACAF Gold Cup last month.

Iran ranked as the top team from Asia with 893 points in 24th positions, as of today’s FIFA ranking. While, Japan and Australia occupy 44th and 45th positions respectively.

Nepal’s National Football Team is set to leave for Japan today to play friendly matches with the local teams in Japan for the preparations of upcoming home fixture against Tajikistan in AFC 2019 Asian Qualifiers.

Nepal will take on Tajikistan at the APF Halchowk Stadium on September 5. The international matches are currently being held at the APF Halchowk Stadium, as the Dasharath National Stadium is being revamped.

Earlier, Nepal had lost to the Philippines 4-1, drew against Yemen 1-1 in Kathmandu.

Nepal’s U-23 side poor dismissal performance in UAE highlights the twilight of the Nepali football. Due to various reasons, ANFA have failed to organise national league for the last three seasons.

As of today’s FIFA rankings Tajikistan rank 151th position with 180 points.

– THT ONLINE

