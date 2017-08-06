LGBT couple registers marriage, first in Nepal

KATHMANDU: A Nepali transgender woman and a man have registered their marriage in Dadeldhura despite the lack of law regarding transgender couple and same-sex marriage in the country. The registration is first of its kind in the country.

Speaking at a press conference organised in the Capital on Saturday, Monika Shahi (40), who had married Ramesh Nath Yogi (22) on May 7, expressed her happiness over her new marital status.

Shahi further hoped that her marriage would be a representative for the transgender community, breaking the stereotypical thinking of the Nepali society.

“This will pave way for other transgender to live their life with dignity and without hiding the identity as a transgender,” said Shahi.

The couple has already received the marriage certificate from Dadeldhura.

“This is just a first step towards change. The government needs to enact necessary laws regarding the same,” stated Shahi.

Shahi further claimed that the marriage would set an example in the South Asian countries, where same-sex marriage is still distant.

Meanwhile, Yogi also expressed his happiness over the nuptial knot and urged the government to introduce the laws regarding same-sex marriage.

– THT ONLINE

