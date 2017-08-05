Nepali student tops world in ACCA exams

KATHMANDU: Rejika Maharjan, a student from The British College, has topped P3 Business Analysis professional Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) paper, in the June 2017 exams, thus ranking her number one in the world.

According to a press release issued by The British College, Maharjan was honoured for her achievement at an award ceremony held in Capital on August 3.

Mahendra Kandel, Director of The British College and Ananta Gautam, ACCA Programme Manager of The British College jointly awarded Maharjan with a cheque of Rs 20,000 at the function, mentioned the press statement.

Speaking at the programme, Gautam said that it was a huge achievement to produce such a talent though Nepal is a small country with only 2500 ACCA students. “It is a profound success for all Nepali ACCA students, teachers, ACCA members, learning providers and the nation as a whole,” the press statement quoted Gautam as saying.

Provided in over 180 countries, ACCA is a professional qualification, which prepares students for careers in Accounting and Finance, the release adds.

– HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

VN:F [1.9.20_1166]