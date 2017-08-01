Nepalmandal campaigners call for developing Kathmandu Valley into a cultural city

KATHMANDU: The exponents of Nepalmandal have stressed on the need to develop the Kathmandu Valley as a tourist city rich in its historic and cultural legacy.

Organizing a meeting in Kathmandu on Monday, government leaders, tourism board, and exponents of Nepalmandal campaign said that the tourism potential of the Kathmandu Valley must be utilized in a way that it keeps the Valley’s cultural and natural beauty intact.

Nepalmandal is the name used for the Kathmandu Valley by the campaigners in recognition of the valley’s historic and cultural tradition. The meeting was held at the premises of Nepal Tourism Board (NTB) in the presence of deputy prime minister and minister of foreign affairs Krishna Bahadur Mahara, NTB officials, leader of Naya Shakti Party Hisila Yami, representatives of Kathmandu municipality, and local authorities of surroundings areas of Kathmandu.

The Nepalmandal Tourism Area Development Board had organized the meeting with support from NTB.

The meeting was held with the motto of creating a way forward for prosperous Nepal. Speaking at the event, Krishna KC, an initiator of the concept of Nepalmandal tourism, said that they are working toward building Kathmandu a cultural and heritage-rich tourist city. He further said that Kathmandu was full of tourist attractions with its rich historic, cultural, and natural resources.

Opening the meeting, NTB chief executive officer Deepak Joshi said the tourism industry has been an evergreen industry with immense potential across the world. “Tourism is ever growing in Nepal. It has unlimited potential to contribute on the economy of the nation,” Joshi said: “Tourism is a sustainable and environment-friendly industry that could lead Nepal’s development at a fast pace.”

During the meeting, stakeholders drew the attention of the government toward the challenges and opportunities of tourist areas of Kathmandu. They asked the concern bodies to develop Kathmandu with appropriate economic planning and to complete the ongoing construction works as soon as possible.

The campaigners have proposed to divide the valley into five different tourist areas: Chandragiri-Champadevi, Godavari-Phulchowki, Nagarkot-Jarsingpauwa, Sivapuri-Kakani, and Jamacho-Yankidaha.

They said the natural beauty of Kathmandu valley should be preserved while developing the physical infrastructure of the city. They stressed on need to utilize free space and water resources of Kathmandu.

Responding the queries and demands of stakeholders, Minister Krishna Bahadur Mahara said this campaign would draw the attention of the nation. He also assured government support for the campaign.

“As a representative of the government, I give my full support for this campaign,” Mahara said: “This concept must come into reality.”

“As the government has allocated large amounts for the development of local levels, there is no need to worry about resources,” he said.

Though some of the government representatives attended the meeting, the campaigners were not happy with the fact that the concerned minister and top officials of the valley metropolises did not attend although they were invited for the meeting.

– REPUBLICA

