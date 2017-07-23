Federalising police structure discussed

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Home Affairs has started discussions on federalising the Nepal Police after the country adopted federalism.

At the ministry on Sunday, Home Minister Janardan Sharma held discussions with senior officials of Nepal Police including Deputy Inspector Generals (DIGs) on the federal structure of the security state apparatus.

Home Minister sought suggestions on structure of the organisation, scientific performance appraisal and impartial promotion and transfer process from senior police officials.

On the occasion, he directed the Police Headquarters to come up with an action plan showcasing status and need of resources, means and human power while bringing the police organizsation into federal structure.

On the occasion, Additional Inspector General of Nepal Police Dinesh Chandra Pokharel said the arrangement should be made to offer pension to police staff only after reaching 60.

DIGS providing suggestions to the Minister to that effect were Bam Bahadur Bhandari, Bijaya Lal Kayastha, Ganesh KC, Ramesh Kumar Bhattarai, Rinendra Deuja, Kedar Man Singh Bhandari, Rajib Subba, Mingmar Lama, Pankaj Shrestha, Madhav Joshi, Bijaya Raj Bhatta, Rana Bahadur Chand, Kamal Singh Bam and Pashupati Upadhyay.

Home Secretary Lokdarshan Regmi and IGP Prakash Aryal were also present on the occasion.

– RASTRIYA SAMACHAR SAMITI / THT

VN:F [1.9.20_1166]