Fire breaks out in Dugar godown

NEPALGUNJ: A fire has broken out in the oil and food storage of KL Dugar Group based at Bhujaigaun in the Banke distirct on Saturday.

The fire which started at 4:15 pm is still out of control, SP Tek Prasad Rai of District Police Office, Banke told Republica Onlie. However, he could not explain cause how the fire broke out.

Security personnel from Nepal Police, Armed Police Force and Nepal Army have been deployed to the incident site to contain the raging fire.

The property destroyed by the fire is yet to be established.



– By Kalendra Sejuwal for REPUBLICA

