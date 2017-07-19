A tigress that has killed 19 humans in Chitwan

CHITWAN: There are around 115 tigers in Chitwan National Park (CNP). Among them, 22 are known to have killed people and livestock. And among the 22, one tigress stands out – it has killed 19 people so far.

The tigress roams around CNP’s Kalabanjar Buffer Zone Consumer Committee area, within a short distance from the nearby human settlements. She started killing people in 2008, and the death toll from her attacks reached 19 by the end of 2016. The tigress is 13 years old.

“The tigress hasn’t entered human settlements. However, she has been attacking people entering the jungle,” said Baburam Lamichhane, investigation officer at National Trust for Nature Conservation, Sauraha. He investigated tiger attacks on human and livestock from 2007 to 2016.

The investigation carried out by Lamichhane, CNP’s animal veterinarian Dr Kamal Gaire and 10 other experts has concluded that 40 people were killed in tiger attacks during the period and almost half of them were killed by the vicious tigress alone.

“The tigress does not leave her territory. Yet she managed to kill so many people. Her behavior is indeed unique,” said Lamichhane. “Actually, human beings are not the prey for tigers. We found the tigress’ behavior unique in the way she attacked humans repeatedly without any hesitation.”

His investigation also revealed that less than 5 percent of the tigers in CNP trouble humans. Among the 22 tigers that have killed humans, six had attacked and killed people accidentally.

“Considering that, only 13 of the 22 have intentionally attacked humans. And among them, only seven actually consumed their human victims,” added Lamichhane.

The team is currently investigating tiger attack incidents in Chitwan, Makwanpur, Parsa and Nawalparasi districts.

The locals have not acted aggressively against the tigress though she has already killed 19 people. “The tigress doesn’t visit the settlements and we do not have to fear her,” said Rebijunga Gurung, chairman of Kalabanjar Buffer Zone Committee area.

Experts have urged the locals to be alert to avoid tiger attacks.

– By Ramesh Kumar Paudel for REPUBLICA

