Engineers ‘receiving commission’ from quake victims

DHADING: Engineers working at Dhunibesi Rural Municipality have been found demanding commissions from local earthquake victims.

They are said to be charging additional fee for a structural drawing of their new houses made from private engineering consultancies.

The technical members, however, have denied charges, stating that they have just been helping them as a mediator at their own request.

Engineer Binod Kumar Yadav said, “We have not worked on drawings, nor have taken any money from the earthquake victims. We only tried to help them out as a mediator.”

According to the Nepal Government Grant, 17 different types of designs have been provided depending on the land requirements.

They are also allowed to redesign the 25 percent of the preset designs if the land is not favorable.

However, the engineers are alleged to be demanding to redesign complete drawings and receiving payments according to the new designs.

“You do not need drawings to get installments from the bank. But beneficiaries need drawings to get a loan from the bank, we have also seen them making simple designs to get the amount according to bank rules”, said Dhading’s Division Chief of Department of Urban Development and Building Construction.

– By Shankar Shrestha for REPUBLICA

