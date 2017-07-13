Malaysian crackdown opens door for fresh job-seekers from Nepal

KATHMANDU: The Malaysian government’s move to crack down on illegal migrant workers since early this month has created an opportunity for fresh job-seekers in the Southeast Asian nation.

As the immigration department of Malaysia has announced harsh punishment for Malaysian employers, such as fines, imprisonment and whipping, along with detention of migrant workers, recruitment agencies in Malaysia have started seeking fresh job-seekers from source countries, including Nepal.

– By Pushpa Raj Acharya for THT

