Science or religion?

If god is willing to prevent evil but not capable of doing so, it is not omnipotent. If god is capable of preventing evil but not willing to do so, it is not benevolent. If god is both able and willing, why does evil still exist? And if god is neither willing, nor able, why do we still believe in a ‘god’?

God, according to pre modern concept, is everything that defines supreme power. It is the epitome of absolute perfection. We can say god is the alternative form of peace.

God is portrayed as someone greater than the greatest of emperors and better than the most valiant warriors. It is no surprise that people are devoted towards god and will never contradict religion due to the peculiar combination of fear and awe. After all, who will make a fool out of themselves to defy an omnipotent creature?

I don’t believe in god. I believe that it is facts that govern our lives, not faith. This doesn’t mean that I don’t respect people who acknowledge god. It is just that I truly revere science.

Science is basically a synonym for facts. Every single thing that governs our life—whether it be an erratic heartbeat or a love-struck emotion, a genuine thought or a devastating paranoia, a simple touch or a brutal punch, a body’s freefall or a violent collision, even birth and death—is encompassed by the field of science. Science is an integral part of our lives, which surrounds us and aids us to fend off difficulties, helping us to lead comfortable lives. An unexpected journey begins in lives of people when they discover the essence of science—a never-ending journey towards innovation.

Religion and science are two sides of the same coin. Albeit facing the opposite way in terms of ideology, they are still part of the same coin. While science leads the way, religion makes the road smoother.

Science gives answers to most of our questions but the philosophy of religion is to answer questions that science has no answers for, yet. Science teaches us to unveil the blind faith and seek out reason for every mystery, religion teaches us to indulge in and uncover the mystic face of the universe. Religion boxes the human mind into three axes of existence—hell, heaven and earth; science gives freedom to seek a universe that goes beyond the solar system.

I personally like science better and I’ll always be a science person. But ultimately, people’s opinion and choice between science and religion depends upon their personal inclination.

Like the adage goes, “Everything good has a bit of evil and every evil has a speck of goodness.” Which means, no matter what side we are on we have to know where to stop. What’s important is acceptance and making use of both sides of the coin as much as possible. Sometimes prayer gives us the comfort that machines can’t and science gives us the technology that religion can’t.

– By Nabin Shrestha for TKP

(Shrestha recently graduated from St Xavier’s College)

