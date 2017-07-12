Facebook has 2 billion users. Can it reach 3 billion?

SAN FRANCISCO: It’s the biggest status update ever from Mark Zuckerberg: Two billion people — more than a quarter of the world’s population — hang out on Facebook at least once a month.

The milestone that Zuckerberg announced Tuesday is all the more remarkable because no other Internet company has ever reached it. If Facebook were a country, it would be the most populous.

“As of this morning, the Facebook community is now officially 2 billion people!” he said in a Facebook post announcing the milestone. “It’s an honor to be on this journey with you.”

Yet in an interview at his company’s Silicon Valley headquarters, the Facebook CEO downplayed the significance of reaching 2 billion users, instead focusing on what the giant social network has yet to accomplish: Wiring the entire planet.

“What we really care about is being able to connect everyone. So two billion, there wasn’t as much fanfare around it,” he said. “We still haven’t connected everyone.”

