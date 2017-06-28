Enthusiastic turnout of voters in Rupandehi

BHAIRAHAWA: The voting is underway in a peaceful manner in Rupandehi district. Voters thronged their respective poling centers early this morning. Around 35 percent votes were cast as of 12 noon today, according to the District Election Office, Rupandehi.

There are one sub-metropolitan City, 10 rural municipalities and 208 polling centers. Voters are casting their votes from 543 polling centers, Chief District Officer of Rupandehi, Binoj Prakash Singh told Republica Online.

The voting is taking place in a peaceful manner even at Marchawa and Dhakdhaki located in the southern part of the district which is considered sensitive from the security point of view, said CDO Singh.

Officials deployed in the polling centers said that the atmosphere for voting became favourable after the Rastriya Janata Party Nepal (RJPN) leaders also took part in the elections in the areas where there is a strong-hold of RJPN.

There is a significant turnout of the voters from Madhesi, Tharu and Muslim communities in the elections in the areas including Bhairahawa and Marchawa.

Even the physically challenged and elderly took part in the elections.

There had beem rains in some parts of the district. Tents were put up in view of the rains, said Chief Returning Officer Hom Nath Gautam.

Altogether 407 representatives will be elected by the voters in the district today for which 4,562 candidates are fighting for the posts. There are 462, 546 voters, of whom 240,430 are males while 222,111 are females. Similarly, five are third genders.















– By Rekha Bhusal for REPUBLICA

