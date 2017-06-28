Manual worker drowns in Kabeli B1 hydel project reservoir

PHIDIM: A worker at under construction Kabeli B1 Hydropower Project drowned in a reservoir in Yangwarak Rural Municipality-4 of Panchthar district on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Nabin Magar (18) of Palpa district, a worker in the Kabeli B1 hydropower.

Magar drowned in the reservoir while he was working on the dam being built across the Kabeli River, at around 3:30 pm yesterday, according to the District Police Office, Panchthar.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been sent to the Panchthar Hospital for postmortem following the investigation into the case, police informed.

The body would be handed over to his family members who have been informed of the incident, Deputy Superintendent of Police Nakul Pokhrel at the DPO said.

– By Laxmi Gautam for THT

