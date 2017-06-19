Mountaineers start arriving to scale challenging peaks

ISLAMABAD: After the climbing season concluded in the Himalayas in Nepal by the end of May, attention has now turned towards the five highest and more technically challenging over 8,000 and 7,000 metres high peaks in Pakistan.

The Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP) said on Saturday nearly 40 expeditions were aiming at attempting on K2, the second highest peak in the world, Nanga Parbat, Broad Peak and the Gasherbrums.

ACP spokesperson Karrar Haidri said nearly 50 climbers mostly from the USA wanted to reach the top of the 8,611 metres high K2. Half a dozen climbing teams from the USA and Japan will be climbing the 8,051 metres high Broad Peak, which is the 12th highest in the world.

According to the ACP, the climbers are descending into Pakistan from China, Spain, Poland, Nepal and Russia.

“While there will be a lot of action on the Gasherbrum I and II, climbing expeditions have also returned to Nanga Parbat,” said Mr Haidri, adding a few expeditions to Broad Peak and Nanga Parbat also planned to reach the top of K2.

He said among veteran climbers, Oscar Cadiach from Spain was back in Pakistan to summit Broad Peak, and with it complete his goal to climb all the 14 highest mountains in the world.

“Similarly, some of the climbers who made unsuccessful attempts on new routes on GI and GII are also back to finish what they had started last year. The famous Czech climber, Marek Holecek, will also be in Pakistan to attempt Gasherbrum I on a different route,” said Mr Haidri.

Polish mountaineer Andrzej Bargiel intends to make history by skiing down from the summit. The Polish climber made a descent on a ski from the summit of Broad Peak in 2015.

The ACP said the summer climbing season 2017 in Pakistan was looking good but not as good as previous years when more climbers preferred Pakistan for difficult and challenging destinations.

“After 9/11, adventure tourism declined and the terror incident at the base camp of Nanga Parbat in June four years ago scared away most amateur and veteran climbers alike. Still those who arrived returned to their home countries with good experiences and nice stories to tell about their journeys in Pakistan, contrary to the negative perception of this country in the news,” said ACP President retired Col Manzoor Hussain.

While the 8,000-plus peaks attract most climbers, expeditions are also expected to land on half a dozen 7,000 metres high peaks in the Karakorum Range, including the infamous Gasherbrum IV, about 7,925 metres high, the 17th highest in the world and the sixth highest in Pakistan. Also known as the ‘Shining Wall’, climbers prefer GIV for a more technically difficult challenge.

– DAWN

