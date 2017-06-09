German envoy set to drive all the way back from Nepal

KATHMANDU: German Ambassador to Nepal Matthias Meyer, who is preparing to leave Nepal after completing his tenure, is all set to embark on an 11,000 km long road trip to get back to his home. And he is driving himself all the way back.

In a recent conversation with journalists at his official residence in Kathmandu on Wednesday, envoy Meyer said, “These days I am really afraid of travelling by air. Recently two airplanes crashed in Nepal. Perhaps because of that I feel quite safe when I am riding rather than flying.” He shared his fondness for driving by himself.

The German envoy, probably the first diplomat to return to his home nation via roadways, is planning to make the journey with a non-diplomat colleague in a vehicle he has been using here in Kathmandu on Sunday.

Ambassador Meyer during the conversation said that he will probably be taking the Silkroad route including China-Pakistan Economic Corridor that will take him to Europe through roads connecting West and South Asian countries.

Envoy Meyer said that he is planning to enter Iran via Balochistan in Pakistan and from there to Europe. “It will be a long journey back but the roads networks are good,” said Meyer.

The road trip is estimated to be over 11,000km ride and Ambassador Meyer reckons that it will take him approximately 50-days to reach Germany.

Meanwhile, the German Ambassador said that he will always remember Nepali cuisine (Rice, lentils with ghee, curry and Momo, among others), culture, humility, trekking and the natural beauty of the country, adding that he will miss these things the most.

– THE KATHMANDU POST

