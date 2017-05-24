Prime Minister Dahal resigns

KATHMANDU: Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Daha has resigned from his post on Wednesday.

After addresing the nation in Singha Durbar today , Prime Minister Dahal has announced his resignation.

In a televised addres to the nation, Dahal has briefed about the achievements made during the stint as the prime minster.

While giving his statement, PM Dahal counted achievements of his governemnt during his tenure.

Addressing the nation Dahal boasted that he played a significant role to build up social harmony between Tarai, Hill and the Mountain. He said that the load shedding was ended during his leadership.

– REPUBLICA

