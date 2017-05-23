House meeting deferred till Wednesday morning

KATHMANDU: After being rescheduled for twice, the meeting of the Legislature-Parliament has deferred till Wednesday morning at 11.

The meeting which was scheduled at 1 pm on Tuesday could not get into the activities citing the meeting among the parties. Again the meeting was rescheduled for 3 pm.

Following the obstruction by the lawmakers of CPN-UML, the meeting of Legislative-Parliament was postponed for the second time till 5 pm.

The lawmakers of CPN –UML obstructed the house protesting against the decision of the government to increase the number of the local-level units.

To seek the consensus, the meeting of three major parties was organized with the initiation of the Speaker. However, the meeting ended inconclusively.

Meanwhile, the meeting of three major parties has been called at 9 am on Wendesday.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal was scheduled to address the house session on Tuesday.

– By Ashok Dahal for REPUBLICA

