Prez approves Army mobilisation for second phase of local polls

KATHMANDU: President Bidya Devi Bhandari on Monday has approved a decision of the National Security Council to mobilise the Nepali Army for the second phase of local polls slated for June 14.

According to a press statement issued by the President’s Office today, the head of the state made the decision as per the Article 66.2 of the Constitution of Nepal after Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal on May 18 wrote to the President’s Office for its necessary approval.

The NSC on May 16 took a decision to mobilise the country’s security agencies in coordinated and unified manner for a free and fair election as mentioned in the Polls Security Plan 2073.

As in the past, Nepal Army would only be deployed on the peripheral areas of the polling centres.

– THT ONLINE

