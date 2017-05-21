Slovak and Australian mountaineers died on Mt Everest

KATHMANDU: A climber from Slovakia suffering from severe altitude sickness died near South Col on Mt Everest on Sunday afternoon, according to the base camp officials. The deceased has been identified as 50-year-old Vladimir Strba.

Vladimir who fell ill near balcony area breathed his last immediately after he was descended to South Col by fellow climbers, a base camp manager, quoted the climbers as saying. Efforts were underway to bring the dead body back to the lower camps, he added.

Earlier on Sunday morning an Australian climber was killed when he was descending to the lower camps from the North Col route on Mt Everest.

The deceased has been identified as a -54-year-old Francesco Enrico Marchetti. “The climber breathed his last at an altitude of 7,500 m on Tibetan side when he was descending to lower camps after suffering from altitude sicknesses at around 8,000 m on the mountain,” officials at the Tibet Mountaineering Association, confirmed.

A few climbers stood atop the world’s highest peak from Tibetan side after they found a fair weather to make summit pushes, the officials said.

At same time an American climber died and an Indian mountaineer has gone missing from the balcony area as over 100 climbers attempted to climb the world’s highest peak on Sunday morning too.

– By Rajan Pokharel for THT

