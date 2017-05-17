Narayangadh-Muglin road section to be blocked for 6 hours

KATHMANDU: The Narayangadh-Muglin road section will be blocked for six hours a day from tomorrow in order to accelerate the road widening and upgrade project.

The vehicles are not allowed to enter the road between 10 am and 4 pm from both the ends.

Earlier, the road was opened for ten days owing to the local level elections on May 14.

According to Engineer Siva Ghimire at the Narayangadh-Muglin road project, the works would take momentum as the workers who had gone to cast their votes had returned to their works.

Meanwhile, Ghimire said so far around 47 per cent work has been done. The vehicular movements have been halted in the daytime to cut the high face of a rock to widen the road, Ghimire added.

It has been learned that 12 kilometres road would be black-topped before the Mansoon.

– By Tilak Ram Rimal for THT

