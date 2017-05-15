Brain dead person’s kidneys successfully transplanted in Nepal: HOTC

KATHMANDU: The Bhaktapur-based Human Organ Transplant Centre has claimed that it had successfully transplanted extracted kidneys from a brain dead person recently.

It has been reported to be the first of its kind in the medical history of Nepal.

According to the Center, kidneys of one Gobinda Bhujel, 30, from Sindhuli who was declared clinically dead following a jeep accident last Thursday were removed and successfully transplanted in two kidney failed patients same day.

Govinda Timilsina, 51, of Sunsari and Milan Shrestha of Lazimpat, Kathmandu who were among the patients waiting to undergo kidney transplant in the center are the first beneficiaries of this important achievement, as the Center states.

Giving reaction about the “new beginning” at the center, its Executive Director Pukar Chandra Shrestha said,” This is an important achievement in the country’s medical sector.” According to him, in foreign countries, of the total cases of kidney transplantations conducted in a certain period of time, the 80 per cent is taken from the clinically dead people.

Nepal is listed in the country where road fatalities are higher and we can turn this record into a cause for the humanity. Life of many people in need of an organ transplant can be saved removing certain organs from the clinically dead people and transplanting them into the needy.”

It is noted that the government last year revised the Human Organ Transplantation (Regulation and Prohibition) Act of 1998 which allows extractions of 8 organs from a brain dead and their transplantation into others. The Act now allows the extraction of eight organs (kidneys, lungs, pancreas, small intestine and pupils ) and their transplantations.

Meanwhile, Timilsina and Shrestha are recovering now and they are expected to be discharged in a couple of days if the recovery goes in the existing pace.

– RSS, THT

