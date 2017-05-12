Govt to restructure Nepal Army, staying the same strength

KATHMANDU: A cabinet meeting on Friday deiced to restructure the Nepal Army, staying the same strength. The meeting held at the prime minister’s official residence in Baluwatar took a decision to this effect.

Similarly, the cabinet also decided to integrate 340 army personnel into Rastriy Sewa Dal of the Nepal Army without changing its quotas, said Minister for Information and Communications Surendra Karki, who is the government spokesperson.

According to Karki, the meeting also formed a three-member panel led by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Local Development Bijaya Kumar Gachchhadar and entrusted it with the task of submitting a report on increasing the number of local bodies in the provinces including Province no. 2.

In the panel, Defense Minister Bal Krishna Khand and Law Minister Ajaya Shankar Nayak are members.

– REPUBLICA

