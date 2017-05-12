President Bhandari leaves on five-day official visit to Sri Lanka

KATHMANDU: President Bidya Devi Bhandari today left for Bangkok, Thailand en route to Colombo as part of her five-day official visit to Sri Lanka.

The President left at 10:15 pm for the visit taking place at the official invitation of her Sri Lankan counterpart, Maithripala Sirisena.

Vice President Nanda Bahadur Pun, Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, House Speaker Onsari Gharti, Cabinet members and top government officials bade her farewell at the Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA). The President also received a 21-gun salute from a Nepal Army (NA) squad.

The President is scheduled to attend the United Nations Vesak Day-2017 Conference as the Chief Guest.

The Conference will commence in Colombo, the capital of Sri Lanka, today and conclude on May 14 in Kandy.

– RSS, THT

Related news