Clashes between UML, Maoist Center cadres kill one in Dolakha

DOLAKHA: A man succumbed to injuries after cadres of the CPN-UML and CPN (Maoist Center) clashed at Jungu of Gaurishankar Rural Municipality in Dolakha district last night during their campaigns for the upcoming local level elections.

According to the local administration in Dolakha, cadres of the two parties clashed for hours starting at 9pm on Tuesday and seriously injured UML cadre Kul Bahadur Tamang succumbed to the injuries when he was being rushed to a hospital in district headquarters Charikot. Kul Bahadur is a son of UML cadre Gore Tamang, who is contesting for ward member at Gaurishankar-2.

In the same brawl, a local teacher Dil Bahadur Budhathoki, who is believed to be close to the UML, and Maoist Center’s candidate for ward-chairman Bharat Karki have sustained serious injuries. Budhathoki is taken to the capital city Kathmandu as the local hospital referred him for intensive and further treatment.

Different claims

Maoist Center leader Devi Khadka said that a group of young cadres affiliated to the UML attacked on a group of Maoist cadres, including herself, at Duwari of the same village starting the clash.

“We requested the group of UML cadres to maintain peace but they started throwing stones and beer bottles to us and the clash began as our cadres also hit back,” said Khadka.

On the other hand UML lawmaker Parbat Gurung said that the cadres of the Maoist Center attacked UML cadres when they were taking rest inside a house after day’s long election campaign.

“They encircled the house, attacked on our cadres with knives inside the house. Whoever ran out of the house was attacked with sharp weapons by chasing them down,” claimed Gurung.

As the incident was reported to the local administration, Chief District Officers Yagyaraj Bohora and DSP Rabin Karki mobilized a police team led by Inspector Nawaraj Neupane at midnight to the field. The security team rescued Tamang and Budhathoki in the midnight but Tamang succumbed to injuries on the way.

According to CDO Bohora, DSP Karki himself has reached the Jungu and the police have started detail investigation on the incident.

– By Ramesh Khatiwada for REPUBLICA

