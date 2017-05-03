Narfu rural municipality elects members unopposed

LAMJUNG: At a time when the political parties are facing hard time in finalizing the candidates for the local level election, Narfu rural municipality of Upper Manang has elected all the members unopposed.

Mingmar Tsering Lama from Nepali Congress (NC) and Independent candidate Konja Tenzing Lama have been elected unopposed for the posts of the chairperson and vice-chairperson respectively of the rural municipality.

Phurba Jompa Sherpa of NC had fielded for the post of the vice-chairperson. However, later, independent candidate Lama was elected in consensus.

Likewise, in ward number 1, 2 and 3, NC candidates and in ward number 4 and 5, independent candidates have been elected unopposed.

However, in chame, Nesyang and Nasong rural municipalities of the district, candidates from major political parties NC, CPN-UML, CPN (Maoist Center) and Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) have filed their nominations for the post of chairperson, vice-chairperson and other.

– By Kishan Sangeet Nepali for REPUBLICA

