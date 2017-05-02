India gifts 86 vehicles for elections

KATHMANDU: The Government of India has donated 86 vehicles worth Rs. 89.1 million to help with the local level elections in the country.

Indian Ambassador to Nepal Manjeev Singh Puri handed over the keys of the vehicles to Election Commission Secretary Gopinath Mainali in the presence of CEC Ayodhi Prasad Yadav at the EC premises on Monday.

The donated vehicles include 35 pick-up van, seven jeep, five cars, one mini-bus, one micro-bus, 30 motorcycles and seven scooters.

– RSS, TKP

Related news