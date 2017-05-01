Kin arriving from Switzerland to receive Ueli Steck’s body

KATHMANDU: Family members of Ueli Steck, who perished on Mt Everest on Sunday morning, are arriving in Nepal to receive his body, according to local expedition organiser.

His wife Nicole along with a friend is scheduled to arrive in Kathmandu on Monday evening, while parents of the Steck couple will be arriving tomorrow from Switzerland, Dendi Sherpa, Managing Director at Royal Orchid Treks and Expedition, said.

As of now, families and relatives are discussing a plan to perform the final rites at Tengboche Monastery in Khumbu region, according to Sherpa.

However, the final call on funeral plan will be taken once all family members arrive here by tomorrow.

Steck, who always loved to be in Nepal, was a good friend of local people, Sherpa added.

The mortal remains of the legendary climber, who has multiple records to his credit, were airlifted from Mt Everest to Lukla before taking them to the Kathmandu-based Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital for postmortem.

A group of six rescuers discovered Steck’s body near Nuptse Face of the Mt Everest where he could have slipped and fell on the ice-covered slope.

Issuing a statement yesterday, Steck’s spokesperson, Andreas Bantel, said the Steck family was infinitely sad and asked the media builders to refrain from speculation about the circumstances of his death due to respect for the climber.

“The exact circumstances were currently unknown,” the statement added, “As soon as there are reliable findings on the causes of Ueli Steck’s death, the media will be informed. The family asks the media for understanding that they will not provide any further information at the time.”

– By Rajan Pokharel for THT

