Govt preparing for signing OBOR agreement in mid-May

KATHMANDU: As China is scheduled to host the first international summit on its ‘One Belt One Road (OBOR) Initiative, Nepal is preparing to send a delegation of ministers and sign an agreement to join the OBOR.

The international summit is scheduled to be held in Beijing on May 14 and 15.

According to Minister for Physical Infrastructure and Transport, Ramesh Lekhak, China has invited four ministers to attend the OBOR Summit and cabinet will finalize things soon.

According to a source, China has given invitation to Minister for Information and Communication, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Minister for Physical Planning and Transport as well as Minister for Commerce.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal had expressed commitment to join the OBOR Initiative during his China visit last month.

According to a government source, the government has been preparing and has corresponded with China that it has been preparing to sign an agreement to join OBOR during the summit and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Krishna Bahadur Mahara could attend the summit with priority.

A source close to DPM Mahara said that the preparation for China visit is going on but it is yet to be finalized by the Council of Ministers.

– REPUBLICA

