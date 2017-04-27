Pokhara begins search for new trekking trails

KASKI: Efforts for finding new trekking trails have begun in Pokhara to boost touristsm and retain the increasing number of domestic tourists that visit.

Currently, tourists do not stay long in Pokhara as popular activities such as boating, paragliding, sightseeing can be squeezed to fit into a single day’s itinerary. But if new trekking trails can be found, tourists will be compelled to stay in Pokhara for a few more days.

In the past, Pokhara was littered with beautiful trekking trails in Sarangkot, Torepani, Kaskikot and more but modern development activities such as road expansion buried the trails.

To rediscover the lost trekking trails, the Tourism Board of Pokhara has started a campaign to focus its attention on finding the trails. “We want the hidden trails to re-emerge,” said the Tourism Board’s senior officer, Surya Thapaliya, “More tourists will be attracted to Pokhara if we can find trekking trails that are 1 to 2 days long.”

According to the tourism board, Pokhara is surrounded by beautiful trails all around that offer stunning views of Fewa Lake, Machchhapuchhre, Annapurna and Manaslu. There are estimated to be more than a dozen hidden trails waiting to be found where tourists can discover beautiful biodiversity, local culture and art. Some of these trails also offer home-stay services in rural villages.

Companies have poured in considerable efforts to find the old, buried trails. One such effort is NTV’s ‘The Lost Trail’ campaign, which started last Saturday. The event comprised of 20 people undertaking a 10km hike which successfully discovered a few hidden trails in the vicinity of Pokhara.

“Every month, we will be looking for new trails,” said Thapaliya, “In order to solidify tourism as a whole, we need to first bolster the internal tourism through these new trails.”

The tourism board has also stressed on the promotion and advertisement of these new trails.

“These trails will boost the tourism, economy and development of rural areas,” said Gobindaraj Pahari of Nepal Tourism Board.

– By Lal Prasad Sharma for TKP

Related news