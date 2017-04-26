Nepal-China joint military training concludes

KATHMANDU: The first-ever joint military training held between Nepal Army (NA) and People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China concluded on Tuesday.

Lieutenant General Baldev Raj Mahat concluded the 10-day joint military training of the special forces of Nepal and China named as Sagarmatha Friendship-2017 amidst a special function at the Special Forces Brigade of NA at Maharajgunj.

Speaking on the occasion, Lieutenant General Mahat said that the exchange of experiences of the special forces of the two countries on counter terrorism would provide additional energy to deal with security challenges that may e merge in the future. He also lauded the participants for demonstrating high level of professionalism during the training, according to a press statement issued by the Directorate of Public Relations of the NA.

Also addressing the participants during the closing ceremony, Major General Zhang Jiangang of the PLA congratulated the participants of both the countries for successfully concluding the joint military training. He also said that the training had helped to further strengthen bilateral military relations and added new dimension to the relations between Nepal and China.

A 22-member delegation of the Chinese special force led by Colonel Yang Shumeng had arrived in Kathmandu to take part in the joint training. The first-of-its-kind training between the two countries focused on the tactics of counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism.

According to the NA press statement, Chief of Army Staff General Rajendra Chhetri and Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Yu Hong had inspected the drill on counter-terrorism trainings and hostage rescue on Tuesday. Senior NA officials, Chinese military attaché, and instructors and participants of the training were among those present on the occasion.

Although the NA has been holding joint military exercises with other friendly countries including India and the United States, this is the first joint military training with the PLA. NA has maintained that the joint training is organized in line with Nepal’s foreign and security policies to hold training, seminars, and military exercises on issues of common interests with the armies of various friendly countries.

– REPUBLICA

Related news